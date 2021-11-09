Ambika Cotton Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 220.50 crore, up 51.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.50 crore in September 2021 up 51.42% from Rs. 145.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.50 crore in September 2021 up 253.54% from Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.13 crore in September 2021 up 168.78% from Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2020.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 79.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 22.48 in September 2020.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 2,231.25 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.39% returns over the last 6 months and 218.34% over the last 12 months.