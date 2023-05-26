English
    Ambika Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.22 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.22 crore in March 2023 down 28.47% from Rs. 260.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2023 down 61.18% from Rs. 46.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2023 down 50.32% from Rs. 71.15 crore in March 2022.

    Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 81.57 in March 2022.

    Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,534.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -12.34% over the last 12 months.

    Ambika Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.22188.44260.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.22188.44260.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.44147.30167.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.97-39.32-4.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0813.6711.16
    Depreciation7.497.447.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3824.4717.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8034.8861.29
    Other Income4.063.662.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8638.5463.76
    Interest3.012.000.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.8536.5463.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.8536.5463.43
    Tax6.729.7216.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1326.8246.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1326.8246.70
    Equity Share Capital5.735.725.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6746.8581.57
    Diluted EPS31.6746.8581.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6746.8581.57
    Diluted EPS31.6746.8581.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm