Ambika Cotton Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 195.92 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.92 crore in March 2021 up 33.47% from Rs. 146.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2021 up 177.76% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.26 crore in March 2021 up 120.97% from Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2020.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 50.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.22 in March 2020.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,261.15 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.39% returns over the last 6 months and 87.23% over the last 12 months.