MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambika Cotton Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 195.92 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.92 crore in March 2021 up 33.47% from Rs. 146.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2021 up 177.76% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.26 crore in March 2021 up 120.97% from Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2020.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 50.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.22 in March 2020.

Close

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,261.15 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.39% returns over the last 6 months and 87.23% over the last 12 months.

Ambika Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations195.92192.67146.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations195.92192.67146.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials108.5199.7788.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.9023.063.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.5310.679.10
Depreciation7.457.357.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.7622.6424.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7729.1814.45
Other Income0.040.110.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.8129.2914.62
Interest1.171.431.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.6427.8612.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax39.6427.8612.64
Tax10.676.762.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.9721.1010.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.9721.1010.43
Equity Share Capital5.735.765.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS50.6036.8518.22
Diluted EPS50.6036.8518.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS50.6036.8518.22
Diluted EPS50.6036.8518.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ambika Cotton #Ambika Cotton Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jun 10, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey