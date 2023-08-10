Ambika Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.95 crore, down 12.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.95 crore in June 2023 down 12.53% from Rs. 253.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2023 down 46.62% from Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.19 crore in June 2023 down 40.77% from Rs. 61.10 crore in June 2022.

Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 67.90 in June 2022.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,509.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.