English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambika Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.95 crore, down 12.53% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.95 crore in June 2023 down 12.53% from Rs. 253.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2023 down 46.62% from Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.19 crore in June 2023 down 40.77% from Rs. 61.10 crore in June 2022.

    Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 67.90 in June 2022.

    Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,509.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.

    Ambika Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.95186.22253.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.95186.22253.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.85166.44178.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.53-39.97-27.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6013.0812.41
    Depreciation6.767.497.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8315.3831.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3823.8050.63
    Other Income11.054.063.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4327.8653.67
    Interest2.513.010.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9224.8553.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.9224.8553.04
    Tax6.176.7214.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7518.1338.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7518.1338.87
    Equity Share Capital5.735.735.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.2431.6767.90
    Diluted EPS36.2431.6767.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.2431.6767.90
    Diluted EPS36.2431.6767.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambika Cotton #Ambika Cotton Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!