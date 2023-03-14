Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 252.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2022 down 48.27% from Rs. 51.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2021.