    Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 252.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2022 down 48.27% from Rs. 51.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2021.

    Ambika Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 46.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 90.57 in December 2021.

    Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,451.90 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -44.00% over the last 12 months.

    Ambika Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.44219.09252.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.44219.09252.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.30167.99137.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.32-37.52-5.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6712.5811.93
    Depreciation7.447.467.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4732.8631.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.8835.7268.87
    Other Income3.663.091.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.5438.8170.53
    Interest2.000.760.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.5438.0570.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.5438.0570.21
    Tax9.729.9718.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8228.0851.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8228.0851.85
    Equity Share Capital5.725.735.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.8549.0590.57
    Diluted EPS46.8549.0590.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS46.8549.0590.57
    Diluted EPS46.8549.0590.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am