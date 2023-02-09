 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 252.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in December 2022 down 48.27% from Rs. 51.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.98 crore in December 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2021.

Ambika Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.44 219.09 252.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.44 219.09 252.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.30 167.99 137.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.32 -37.52 -5.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.67 12.58 11.93
Depreciation 7.44 7.46 7.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.47 32.86 31.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.88 35.72 68.87
Other Income 3.66 3.09 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.54 38.81 70.53
Interest 2.00 0.76 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.54 38.05 70.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.54 38.05 70.21
Tax 9.72 9.97 18.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.82 28.08 51.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.82 28.08 51.85
Equity Share Capital 5.72 5.73 5.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.85 49.05 90.57
Diluted EPS 46.85 49.05 90.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.85 49.05 90.57
Diluted EPS 46.85 49.05 90.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited