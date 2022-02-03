Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 252.14 crore, up 30.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.14 crore in December 2021 up 30.87% from Rs. 192.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.85 crore in December 2021 up 145.73% from Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.87 crore in December 2021 up 112.53% from Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2020.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 90.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 36.85 in December 2020.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 2,079.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.59% returns over the last 6 months and 105.06% over the last 12 months.