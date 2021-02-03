Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.67 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.67 crore in December 2020 up 16.83% from Rs. 164.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2020 up 29.93% from Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2020 up 19.66% from Rs. 30.62 crore in December 2019.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 36.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 28.37 in December 2019.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,029.65 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.10% returns over the last 6 months and 23.04% over the last 12 months.