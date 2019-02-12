Ambika Cotton Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 163.67 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 163.67 crore in December 2018 up 10.58% from Rs. 148.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2018 up 1.77% from Rs. 15.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.18 crore in December 2018 up 11.93% from Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2017.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 28.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 27.69 in December 2017.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,138.85 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -20.16% over the last 12 months.