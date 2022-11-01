Ambica Agar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.20 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.20 crore in September 2022 up 4.04% from Rs. 28.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 up 104.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2022 up 62.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.

Ambica Agar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

Ambica Agar shares closed at 30.65 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 64.78% over the last 12 months.