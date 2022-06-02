Ambica Agar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore, up 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.38 crore in March 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 57.39% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2022 up 358.55% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Ambica Agar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Ambica Agar shares closed at 23.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.