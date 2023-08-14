Ambica Agar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in June 2023 up 1.52% from Rs. 20.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 477.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Ambica Agar shares closed at 37.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and 44.08% over the last 12 months.