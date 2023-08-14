English
    Ambica Agar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambica Agar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in June 2023 up 1.52% from Rs. 20.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 477.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Ambica Agar shares closed at 37.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and 44.08% over the last 12 months.

    Ambica Agar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2535.1620.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2535.1620.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.7216.733.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.2310.0513.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.880.64
    Depreciation0.46-0.600.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.454.262.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.563.83-0.64
    Other Income0.011.880.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.585.72-0.64
    Interest2.062.511.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.493.20-2.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.493.20-2.47
    Tax0.131.43-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.621.78-2.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.621.78-2.02
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.941.03-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.941.03-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.941.03-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.941.03-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambica Agar #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

