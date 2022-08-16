 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambica Agar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambica Agar are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022 down 155100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 89.6% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

Ambica Agar shares closed at 25.75 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 38.07% over the last 12 months.

Ambica Agar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.93 40.38 19.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.93 40.38 19.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.25 -0.96 4.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.93 26.02 10.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.21 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.64 0.65 0.64
Depreciation 0.82 0.90 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.95 3.82 1.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 9.75 0.27
Other Income 0.00 -1.80 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 7.95 0.94
Interest 1.83 5.81 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.47 2.14 -0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.47 2.14 -0.81
Tax -0.45 0.63 -0.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.02 1.52 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.02 1.52 0.00
Equity Share Capital 17.18 17.18 17.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 0.88 --
Diluted EPS -1.17 0.88 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 0.88 --
Diluted EPS -1.17 0.88 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ambica Agar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.