Ambica Agar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambica Agar are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022 down 155100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 89.6% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.
Ambica Agar shares closed at 25.75 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 38.07% over the last 12 months.
|Ambica Agar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.93
|40.38
|19.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.93
|40.38
|19.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.25
|-0.96
|4.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.93
|26.02
|10.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.21
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.65
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.90
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.95
|3.82
|1.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|9.75
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|-1.80
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|7.95
|0.94
|Interest
|1.83
|5.81
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.47
|2.14
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.47
|2.14
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.45
|0.63
|-0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|1.52
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|1.52
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.88
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.88
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.88
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.88
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited