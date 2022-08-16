Ambica Agar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022 down 155100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 89.6% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

Ambica Agar shares closed at 25.75 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 38.07% over the last 12 months.