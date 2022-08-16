English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambica Agar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambica Agar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022 down 155100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 89.6% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

    Ambica Agar shares closed at 25.75 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.28% returns over the last 6 months and 38.07% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Ambica Agar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.9340.3819.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.9340.3819.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.25-0.964.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.9326.0210.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.21--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.650.64
    Depreciation0.820.900.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.953.821.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.649.750.27
    Other Income0.00-1.800.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.647.950.94
    Interest1.835.811.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.472.14-0.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.472.14-0.81
    Tax-0.450.63-0.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.021.520.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.021.520.00
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.170.88--
    Diluted EPS-1.170.88--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.170.88--
    Diluted EPS-1.170.88--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambica Agar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.