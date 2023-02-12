Ambica Agar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambica Agar are:Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 374.6% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2022 up 103.21% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
Ambica Agar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|Ambica Agar shares closed at 25.95 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.
|Ambica Agar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.95
|29.20
|28.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.95
|29.20
|28.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.63
|8.22
|1.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.10
|15.77
|22.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.69
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.82
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.52
|3.62
|3.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.26
|0.08
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.72
|2.76
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.98
|2.84
|1.08
|Interest
|1.76
|1.74
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.22
|1.10
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.22
|1.10
|-0.46
|Tax
|-0.45
|--
|-0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.67
|1.10
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.67
|1.10
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|17.18
|17.18
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|0.63
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|0.63
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|0.63
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.98
|0.63
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited