    Ambica Agar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambica Agar are:Net Sales at Rs 31.95 crore in December 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 374.6% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2022 up 103.21% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
    Ambica Agar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.Ambica Agar shares closed at 25.95 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.
    Ambica Agar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9529.2028.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9529.2028.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.638.221.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.1015.7722.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.690.68
    Depreciation0.820.820.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.523.623.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.260.080.62
    Other Income0.722.760.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.982.841.08
    Interest1.761.741.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.221.10-0.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.221.10-0.46
    Tax-0.45---0.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.671.100.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.671.100.35
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.630.21
    Diluted EPS0.980.630.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.630.21
    Diluted EPS0.980.630.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited