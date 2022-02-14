Ambica Agar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.75 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.75 crore in December 2021 down 8.77% from Rs. 31.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 up 178.24% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 17.62% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2020.

Ambica Agar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Ambica Agar shares closed at 33.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 82.70% returns over the last 6 months