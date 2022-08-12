Amber Enterprises: Long runway for growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Rising mercury levels supported the quarterly performance of Amber Enterprises (CP: Rs 2,185, MCap: Rs 7,361 crore), helping it post double-digit growth across all segments. The company also managed to increase its operating margin despite cost headwinds. Buoyed by a healthy start to the new fiscal, the management expects to grow higher than the industry in FY23. In addition, valuations have regained sanity. Hence, Investors can keep it on their investment radar for the long haul. Quarterly result highlights Amber registered a...