Amber Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore, down 4.99% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore in September 2022 down 4.99% from Rs. 345.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.64 crore in September 2022 down 316.95% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 47.1% from Rs. 16.01 crore in September 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,199.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.64% returns over the last 6 months and -33.86% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.82 1,431.70 345.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.82 1,431.70 345.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 273.37 1,231.61 294.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.12 46.46 -3.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.91 24.16 18.92
Depreciation 21.41 23.22 19.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.31 82.71 27.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.06 23.54 -12.07
Other Income 12.12 13.23 8.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.94 36.77 -3.56
Interest 19.71 17.97 4.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.64 18.81 -8.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -32.64 18.81 -8.04
Tax -9.01 5.67 -2.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.64 13.14 -5.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.64 13.14 -5.67
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.02 3.90 -1.68
Diluted EPS -7.02 3.90 -1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.02 3.90 -1.68
Diluted EPS -7.02 3.90 -1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

