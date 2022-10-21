Amber Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore, down 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore in September 2022 down 4.99% from Rs. 345.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.64 crore in September 2022 down 316.95% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 47.1% from Rs. 16.01 crore in September 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,199.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.64% returns over the last 6 months and -33.86% over the last 12 months.