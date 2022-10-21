Amber Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore, down 4.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 327.82 crore in September 2022 down 4.99% from Rs. 345.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.64 crore in September 2022 down 316.95% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 47.1% from Rs. 16.01 crore in September 2021.
Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,199.05 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.64% returns over the last 6 months and -33.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|327.82
|1,431.70
|345.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|327.82
|1,431.70
|345.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|273.37
|1,231.61
|294.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.12
|46.46
|-3.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.91
|24.16
|18.92
|Depreciation
|21.41
|23.22
|19.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.31
|82.71
|27.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.06
|23.54
|-12.07
|Other Income
|12.12
|13.23
|8.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.94
|36.77
|-3.56
|Interest
|19.71
|17.97
|4.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.64
|18.81
|-8.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.64
|18.81
|-8.04
|Tax
|-9.01
|5.67
|-2.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.64
|13.14
|-5.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.64
|13.14
|-5.67
|Equity Share Capital
|33.69
|33.69
|33.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.02
|3.90
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-7.02
|3.90
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.02
|3.90
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-7.02
|3.90
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited