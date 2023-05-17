English
    Amber Enterpris Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,350.92 crore, up 51.03% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,350.92 crore in March 2023 up 51.03% from Rs. 1,556.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.92 crore in March 2023 up 100.4% from Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.64 crore in March 2023 up 73.32% from Rs. 85.76 crore in March 2022.

    Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 19.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.61 in March 2022.

    Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,882.20 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.

    Amber Enterprises India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,350.92912.291,556.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,350.92912.291,556.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,079.80872.781,340.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.09-74.7752.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5326.1223.40
    Depreciation30.6224.4622.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.6557.4163.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.226.2954.70
    Other Income13.809.268.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.0215.5563.57
    Interest30.8122.6214.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.21-7.0649.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.21-7.0649.24
    Tax22.30-1.5716.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.92-5.5032.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.92-5.5032.39
    Equity Share Capital33.6933.6933.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.27-1.639.61
    Diluted EPS19.27-1.639.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.27-1.639.61
    Diluted EPS19.27-1.639.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:40 am