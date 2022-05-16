 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amber Enterpris Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,556.55 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,556.55 crore in March 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 1,306.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2022 down 46.58% from Rs. 60.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.76 crore in March 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 118.85 crore in March 2021.

Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.00 in March 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 3,379.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,556.55 662.10 1,306.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,556.55 662.10 1,306.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,340.42 643.86 1,109.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.63 -84.12 17.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.40 21.50 14.72
Depreciation 22.19 19.81 16.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.20 40.80 54.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.70 20.24 94.35
Other Income 8.87 8.26 8.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.57 28.51 102.47
Interest 14.33 10.30 8.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.24 18.20 94.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.24 18.20 94.31
Tax 16.84 3.72 33.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.39 14.48 60.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.39 14.48 60.64
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.61 4.30 18.00
Diluted EPS 9.61 4.30 18.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.61 4.30 18.00
Diluted EPS 9.61 4.30 18.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
