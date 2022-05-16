Amber Enterpris Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,556.55 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,556.55 crore in March 2022 up 19.16% from Rs. 1,306.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2022 down 46.58% from Rs. 60.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.76 crore in March 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 118.85 crore in March 2021.

Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.00 in March 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 3,379.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.