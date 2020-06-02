Amber Enterpris Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.08 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,046.08 crore in March 2020 up 7.7% from Rs. 971.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.23 crore in March 2020 down 13.52% from Rs. 61.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.48 crore in March 2020 down 29.64% from Rs. 107.27 crore in March 2019.

Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.57 in March 2019.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,338.55 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.35% returns over the last 6 months and 59.53% over the last 12 months.