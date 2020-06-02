App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amber Enterpris Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.08 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,046.08 crore in March 2020 up 7.7% from Rs. 971.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.23 crore in March 2020 down 13.52% from Rs. 61.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.48 crore in March 2020 down 29.64% from Rs. 107.27 crore in March 2019.

Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.57 in March 2019.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,338.55 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.35% returns over the last 6 months and 59.53% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,046.08567.59971.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,046.08567.59971.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials877.15536.31796.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.16-44.2512.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.4312.7811.09
Depreciation16.1415.5013.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.2635.7547.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.9311.4989.35
Other Income-0.592.004.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3413.4994.20
Interest7.367.315.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.996.1889.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax51.996.1889.05
Tax-1.25-5.3627.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.2311.5461.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.2311.5461.56
Equity Share Capital31.4531.4531.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.933.6719.57
Diluted EPS16.933.6719.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.933.6719.57
Diluted EPS16.933.6719.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Amber Enterpris #Amber Enterprises India Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

