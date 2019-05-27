Amber Enterpris Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 971.28 crore, up 40.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 971.28 crore in March 2019 up 40.36% from Rs. 692.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.56 crore in March 2019 up 81.93% from Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.27 crore in March 2019 up 56.14% from Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2018.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 19.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2018.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 739.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.73% over the last 12 months.