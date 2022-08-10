Amber Enterpris Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,431.70 crore, up 149.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,431.70 crore in June 2022 up 149.46% from Rs. 573.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 up 90.49% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2022 up 67.48% from Rs. 35.82 crore in June 2021.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,272.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.