Amber Enterpris Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,431.70 crore, up 149.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,431.70 crore in June 2022 up 149.46% from Rs. 573.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 up 90.49% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2022 up 67.48% from Rs. 35.82 crore in June 2021.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,272.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,431.70 1,556.55 573.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,431.70 1,556.55 573.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,231.61 1,340.42 453.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.46 52.63 42.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.16 23.40 17.67
Depreciation 23.22 22.19 17.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.71 63.20 31.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.54 54.70 10.52
Other Income 13.23 8.87 7.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.77 63.57 17.86
Interest 17.97 14.33 7.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.81 49.24 10.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.81 49.24 10.40
Tax 5.67 16.84 3.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.14 32.39 6.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.14 32.39 6.90
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 9.61 2.05
Diluted EPS 3.90 9.61 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 9.61 2.05
Diluted EPS 3.90 9.61 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
