Amber Enterpris Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 573.91 crore, up 200.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 573.91 crore in June 2021 up 200.74% from Rs. 190.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2021 up 136.79% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.82 crore in June 2021 up 1302.01% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2020.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.96 in June 2020.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,888.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 68.59% over the last 12 months.