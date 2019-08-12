Amber Enterpris Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 995.70 crore, up 65.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 995.70 crore in June 2019 up 65.38% from Rs. 602.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2019 up 68.29% from Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.35 crore in June 2019 up 75.56% from Rs. 56.02 crore in June 2018.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.18 in June 2018.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 790.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.