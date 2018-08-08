Amber Enterpris standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 602.09 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 602.09 692.00 624.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 602.09 692.00 624.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 499.71 568.13 494.48 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.40 7.79 36.62 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.47 12.72 9.41 Depreciation 12.00 11.31 10.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.54 35.47 27.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.97 56.59 45.99 Other Income 1.06 0.80 2.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.02 57.39 48.08 Interest 2.88 7.20 12.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.15 50.19 35.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.15 50.19 35.48 Tax 12.28 16.36 9.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.87 33.83 25.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.87 33.83 25.62 Equity Share Capital 31.45 31.45 23.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.18 10.76 9.89 Diluted EPS 9.18 10.76 9.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.18 10.76 9.89 Diluted EPS 9.18 10.76 9.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited