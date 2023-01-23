 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore in December 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 662.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 137.97% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 912.29 327.82 662.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 912.29 327.82 662.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 872.78 273.37 643.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.77 -9.12 -84.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.12 23.91 21.50
Depreciation 24.46 21.41 19.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.41 43.31 40.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.29 -25.06 20.24
Other Income 9.26 12.12 8.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.55 -12.94 28.51
Interest 22.62 19.71 10.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.06 -32.64 18.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.06 -32.64 18.20
Tax -1.57 -9.01 3.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.50 -23.64 14.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.50 -23.64 14.48
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 -7.02 4.30
Diluted EPS -1.63 -7.02 4.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 -7.02 4.30
Diluted EPS -1.63 -7.02 4.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited