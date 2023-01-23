English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore in December 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 662.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 137.97% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.

    Amber Enterprises India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations912.29327.82662.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations912.29327.82662.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials872.78273.37643.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.77-9.12-84.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1223.9121.50
    Depreciation24.4621.4119.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.4143.3140.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.29-25.0620.24
    Other Income9.2612.128.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.55-12.9428.51
    Interest22.6219.7110.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.06-32.6418.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.06-32.6418.20
    Tax-1.57-9.013.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.50-23.6414.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.50-23.6414.48
    Equity Share Capital33.6933.6933.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.63-7.024.30
    Diluted EPS-1.63-7.024.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.63-7.024.30
    Diluted EPS-1.63-7.024.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited