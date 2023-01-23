Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore in December 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 662.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 137.97% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.
Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,918.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.52% over the last 12 months.
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|912.29
|327.82
|662.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|912.29
|327.82
|662.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|872.78
|273.37
|643.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-74.77
|-9.12
|-84.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.12
|23.91
|21.50
|Depreciation
|24.46
|21.41
|19.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.41
|43.31
|40.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.29
|-25.06
|20.24
|Other Income
|9.26
|12.12
|8.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.55
|-12.94
|28.51
|Interest
|22.62
|19.71
|10.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.06
|-32.64
|18.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.06
|-32.64
|18.20
|Tax
|-1.57
|-9.01
|3.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.50
|-23.64
|14.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.50
|-23.64
|14.48
|Equity Share Capital
|33.69
|33.69
|33.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-7.02
|4.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-7.02
|4.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-7.02
|4.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-7.02
|4.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited