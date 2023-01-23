Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 912.29 crore in December 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 662.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 137.97% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,918.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.52% over the last 12 months.