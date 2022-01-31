Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 662.10 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 662.10 crore in December 2021 up 14.86% from Rs. 576.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2021 down 20.74% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021 down 5.59% from Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2020.

Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2020.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 3,190.20 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 21.57% over the last 12 months.