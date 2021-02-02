Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 576.42 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.42 crore in December 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 567.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2020 up 58.31% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2020 up 76.54% from Rs. 28.99 crore in December 2019.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2019.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,624.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.38% returns over the last 6 months and 81.08% over the last 12 months.