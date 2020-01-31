Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 567.59 crore, up 46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.59 crore in December 2019 up 46% from Rs. 388.76 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2019 up 199.95% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.99 crore in December 2019 up 29.71% from Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2018.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2018.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,497.85 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 91.42% returns over the last 6 months and 99.93% over the last 12 months.