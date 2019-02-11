Amber Enterpris Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 388.76 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.76 crore in December 2018 up 13.54% from Rs. 342.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2018 up 3515.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2018 down 20.29% from Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2017.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 696.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.20% returns over the last 6 months and -41.88% over the last 12 months.