Amber Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.44 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 750.44 crore in September 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 587.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 down 140.11% from Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.85 crore in September 2022 up 15.1% from Rs. 42.44 crore in September 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,116.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.91% returns over the last 6 months and -34.31% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 750.44 1,825.73 587.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 750.44 1,825.73 587.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 611.72 1,521.51 477.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.29 42.00 -3.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.64 45.89 35.30
Depreciation 31.81 32.15 26.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.69 117.08 43.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.86 67.09 8.07
Other Income 12.18 12.85 8.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.04 79.94 16.21
Interest 24.36 21.08 6.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.32 58.86 9.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.32 58.86 9.81
Tax -5.03 15.97 1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.29 42.89 7.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.29 42.89 7.89
Minority Interest -0.69 -0.84 -0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.98 42.05 7.43
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 12.48 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.88 12.48 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 12.48 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.88 12.48 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:55 am
