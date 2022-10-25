Amber Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.44 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 750.44 crore in September 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 587.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 down 140.11% from Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.85 crore in September 2022 up 15.1% from Rs. 42.44 crore in September 2021.
Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,116.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.91% returns over the last 6 months and -34.31% over the last 12 months.
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|750.44
|1,825.73
|587.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|750.44
|1,825.73
|587.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|611.72
|1,521.51
|477.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.29
|42.00
|-3.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.64
|45.89
|35.30
|Depreciation
|31.81
|32.15
|26.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.69
|117.08
|43.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.86
|67.09
|8.07
|Other Income
|12.18
|12.85
|8.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.04
|79.94
|16.21
|Interest
|24.36
|21.08
|6.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.32
|58.86
|9.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.32
|58.86
|9.81
|Tax
|-5.03
|15.97
|1.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.29
|42.89
|7.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.29
|42.89
|7.89
|Minority Interest
|-0.69
|-0.84
|-0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.98
|42.05
|7.43
|Equity Share Capital
|33.69
|33.69
|33.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|12.48
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|12.48
|2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|12.48
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|12.48
|2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited