Amber Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.44 crore, up 27.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 750.44 crore in September 2022 up 27.74% from Rs. 587.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 down 140.11% from Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.85 crore in September 2022 up 15.1% from Rs. 42.44 crore in September 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,116.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.91% returns over the last 6 months and -34.31% over the last 12 months.