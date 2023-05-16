English
    Amber Enterpris Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,002.62 crore, up 55.04% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,002.62 crore in March 2023 up 55.04% from Rs. 1,936.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.98 crore in March 2023 up 81.74% from Rs. 57.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.20 crore in March 2023 up 65% from Rs. 134.67 crore in March 2022.

    Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 30.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.98 in March 2022.

    Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,849.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.58% over the last 12 months.

    Amber Enterprises India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,002.621,348.311,936.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,002.621,348.311,936.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,585.891,205.881,612.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.40-87.3657.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.8354.2042.72
    Depreciation38.8436.3230.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.9997.0798.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.6742.2095.05
    Other Income18.698.949.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.3651.14104.43
    Interest37.4628.9318.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.9022.2185.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax145.9022.2185.86
    Tax37.807.1326.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.1015.0859.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.1015.0859.30
    Minority Interest-4.11-0.93-2.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.9814.1557.22
    Equity Share Capital33.6933.6933.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.864.2016.98
    Diluted EPS30.864.2016.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.864.2016.98
    Diluted EPS30.864.2016.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amber Enterpris #Amber Enterprises India Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:38 pm