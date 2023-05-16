Amber Enterpris Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,002.62 crore, up 55.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,002.62 crore in March 2023 up 55.04% from Rs. 1,936.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.98 crore in March 2023 up 81.74% from Rs. 57.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.20 crore in March 2023 up 65% from Rs. 134.67 crore in March 2022.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 30.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.98 in March 2022.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,849.80 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.58% over the last 12 months.