Amber Enterpris Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,936.69 crore, up 21.16% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,936.69 crore in March 2022 up 21.16% from Rs. 1,598.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.22 crore in March 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 75.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.67 crore in March 2022 down 10.01% from Rs. 149.65 crore in March 2021.

Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.39 in March 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 3,379.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,936.69 974.29 1,598.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,936.69 974.29 1,598.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,612.25 880.54 1,325.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.61 -84.32 19.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.72 39.65 29.73
Depreciation 30.24 27.08 22.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.82 64.79 82.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.05 46.54 118.44
Other Income 9.38 8.62 8.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.43 55.16 126.91
Interest 18.57 12.32 10.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.86 42.84 116.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.86 42.84 116.45
Tax 26.56 9.90 39.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.30 32.94 76.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.30 32.94 76.48
Minority Interest -2.09 -0.82 -1.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.22 32.12 75.46
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.98 9.53 22.39
Diluted EPS 16.98 9.53 22.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.98 9.53 22.39
Diluted EPS 16.98 9.53 22.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
