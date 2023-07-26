English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amber Enterpris Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.99 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,701.99 crore in June 2023 down 6.78% from Rs. 1,825.73 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.64 crore in June 2023 up 8.54% from Rs. 42.05 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.24 crore in June 2023 up 34.93% from Rs. 112.09 crore in June 2022.
    Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 13.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.48 in June 2022.Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,264.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.
    Amber Enterprises India Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,701.993,002.621,825.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,701.993,002.621,825.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,381.242,585.891,521.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.437.4042.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.5763.8345.89
    Depreciation43.2938.8432.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.83141.99117.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.63164.6767.09
    Other Income19.3118.6912.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.95183.3679.94
    Interest45.2637.4621.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.69145.9058.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.69145.9058.86
    Tax16.0837.8015.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.61108.1042.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.61108.1042.89
    Minority Interest-0.97-4.11-0.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.64103.9842.05
    Equity Share Capital33.6933.6933.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5530.8612.48
    Diluted EPS13.5530.8612.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5530.8612.48
    Diluted EPS13.5530.8612.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amber Enterpris #Amber Enterprises India Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!