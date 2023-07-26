Amber Enterpris Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.99 crore, down 6.78% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,701.99 3,002.62 1,825.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,701.99 3,002.62 1,825.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,381.24 2,585.89 1,521.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.43 7.40 42.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.57 63.83 45.89 Depreciation 43.29 38.84 32.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 105.83 141.99 117.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.63 164.67 67.09 Other Income 19.31 18.69 12.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.95 183.36 79.94 Interest 45.26 37.46 21.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.69 145.90 58.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.69 145.90 58.86 Tax 16.08 37.80 15.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.61 108.10 42.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.61 108.10 42.89 Minority Interest -0.97 -4.11 -0.84 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.64 103.98 42.05 Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.55 30.86 12.48 Diluted EPS 13.55 30.86 12.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.55 30.86 12.48 Diluted EPS 13.55 30.86 12.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited