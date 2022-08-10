 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amber Enterpris Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,825.73 crore, up 157.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,825.73 crore in June 2022 up 157.9% from Rs. 707.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.05 crore in June 2022 up 238.39% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.09 crore in June 2022 up 127.5% from Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2021.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 12.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2021.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,272.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.

Amber Enterprises India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,825.73 1,936.69 707.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,825.73 1,936.69 707.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,521.51 1,612.25 554.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.00 57.61 34.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.89 42.72 32.27
Depreciation 32.15 30.24 24.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.08 98.82 44.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.09 95.05 17.81
Other Income 12.85 9.38 7.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.94 104.43 24.91
Interest 21.08 18.57 9.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.86 85.86 15.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.86 85.86 15.76
Tax 15.97 26.56 4.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.89 59.30 11.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.89 59.30 11.20
Minority Interest -0.84 -2.09 1.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.05 57.22 12.43
Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.48 16.98 3.69
Diluted EPS 12.48 16.98 3.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.48 16.98 3.69
Diluted EPS 12.48 16.98 3.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amber Enterpris #Amber Enterprises India Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.