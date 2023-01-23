 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amber Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,348.31 crore, up 38.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,348.31 crore in December 2022 up 38.39% from Rs. 974.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2022 down 55.94% from Rs. 32.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.46 crore in December 2022 up 6.35% from Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2021.
Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in December 2021. Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,918.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.52% over the last 12 months.
Amber Enterprises India Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,348.31750.44974.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,348.31750.44974.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,205.88611.72880.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-87.36-19.29-84.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.2047.6439.65
Depreciation36.3231.8127.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses97.0773.6964.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.204.8646.54
Other Income8.9412.188.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1417.0455.16
Interest28.9324.3612.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.21-7.3242.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.21-7.3242.84
Tax7.13-5.039.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.08-2.2932.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.08-2.2932.94
Minority Interest-0.93-0.69-0.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.15-2.9832.12
Equity Share Capital33.6933.6933.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.20-0.889.53
Diluted EPS4.20-0.889.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.20-0.889.53
Diluted EPS4.20-0.889.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

