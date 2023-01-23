Amber Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,348.31 crore, up 38.39% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1,348.31 crore in December 2022 up 38.39% from Rs. 974.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2022 down 55.94% from Rs. 32.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.46 crore in December 2022 up 6.35% from Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2021.
Amber Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in December 2021.
|Amber Enterpris shares closed at 1,918.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.52% over the last 12 months.
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,348.31
|750.44
|974.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,348.31
|750.44
|974.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,205.88
|611.72
|880.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-87.36
|-19.29
|-84.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.20
|47.64
|39.65
|Depreciation
|36.32
|31.81
|27.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.07
|73.69
|64.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.20
|4.86
|46.54
|Other Income
|8.94
|12.18
|8.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.14
|17.04
|55.16
|Interest
|28.93
|24.36
|12.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.21
|-7.32
|42.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.21
|-7.32
|42.84
|Tax
|7.13
|-5.03
|9.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.08
|-2.29
|32.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.08
|-2.29
|32.94
|Minority Interest
|-0.93
|-0.69
|-0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.15
|-2.98
|32.12
|Equity Share Capital
|33.69
|33.69
|33.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.20
|-0.88
|9.53
|Diluted EPS
|4.20
|-0.88
|9.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.20
|-0.88
|9.53
|Diluted EPS
|4.20
|-0.88
|9.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited