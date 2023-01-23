Amber Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,348.31 crore, up 38.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,348.31 750.44 974.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,348.31 750.44 974.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,205.88 611.72 880.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -87.36 -19.29 -84.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.20 47.64 39.65 Depreciation 36.32 31.81 27.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 97.07 73.69 64.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.20 4.86 46.54 Other Income 8.94 12.18 8.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.14 17.04 55.16 Interest 28.93 24.36 12.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.21 -7.32 42.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 22.21 -7.32 42.84 Tax 7.13 -5.03 9.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.08 -2.29 32.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.08 -2.29 32.94 Minority Interest -0.93 -0.69 -0.82 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.15 -2.98 32.12 Equity Share Capital 33.69 33.69 33.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.20 -0.88 9.53 Diluted EPS 4.20 -0.88 9.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.20 -0.88 9.53 Diluted EPS 4.20 -0.88 9.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited