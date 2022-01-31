Amber Enterpris Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 974.29 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 974.29 crore in December 2021 up 27.41% from Rs. 764.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.12 crore in December 2021 up 19.28% from Rs. 26.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2021 up 14.22% from Rs. 72.00 crore in December 2020.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.99 in December 2020.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 3,190.20 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 21.57% over the last 12 months.