Ambalal Sarabha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 189.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 189.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 up 110.72% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 60.95% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 21.17 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.