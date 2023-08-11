Ambalal Sarabha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 336.57% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 301.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 29.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.