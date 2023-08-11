English
    Ambalal Sarabha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 42.86% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 336.57% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 301.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 29.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.

    Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.700.371.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.700.371.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.66----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.361.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.540.51
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.730.770.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.18-1.32-1.47
    Other Income1.183.352.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.002.020.94
    Interest0.030.050.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.021.970.90
    Exceptional Items---0.75-0.04
    P/L Before Tax-2.021.230.86
    Tax0.000.110.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.021.120.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.021.120.86
    Equity Share Capital76.6376.6376.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.150.11
    Diluted EPS-0.260.150.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.150.11
    Diluted EPS-0.260.150.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

