Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore, down 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore in September 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 56.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 89.3% from Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2022 down 68.95% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2021.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 28.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.98% returns over the last 6 months and -4.78% over the last 12 months.