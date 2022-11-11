English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore, down 17.09% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.84 crore in September 2022 down 17.09% from Rs. 56.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 89.3% from Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2022 down 68.95% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

    Ambalal Sarabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 28.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.98% returns over the last 6 months and -4.78% over the last 12 months.

    Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8443.6556.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8443.6556.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.733.111.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.7725.1628.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.52-1.161.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.315.666.61
    Depreciation0.620.600.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.168.907.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.721.389.32
    Other Income2.382.692.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.104.0711.42
    Interest0.450.430.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.643.6411.09
    Exceptional Items-----0.11
    P/L Before Tax2.643.6410.97
    Tax1.020.821.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.622.829.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.622.829.56
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.60-1.24-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.021.589.53
    Equity Share Capital76.6376.6376.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.211.24
    Diluted EPS0.130.211.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.211.24
    Diluted EPS0.130.211.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ambalal Sarabha #Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:37 am