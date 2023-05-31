Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore, down 18.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.44 crore in March 2023 down 18.35% from Rs. 54.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2023 down 22.28% from Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2022.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 21.17 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.