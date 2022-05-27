Ambalal Sarabha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.43 crore in March 2022 up 12.32% from Rs. 48.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 down 51.34% from Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.92 crore in March 2022 down 48.94% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2021.

Ambalal Sarabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2021.

Ambalal Sarabha shares closed at 30.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)